The price of empagliflozin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, has been slashed by a staggering 90% in India. This significant reduction, made possible by the entry of generic versions, is poised to revolutionize diabetes treatment, making it more affordable and accessible to millions of patients.

Empagliflozin, developed by German pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) and sold under the brand name Jardiance, is an oral medication that helps control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. The drug, which was previously sold at around Rs 60 per tablet, will now be available for Rs 5.5 per tablet. This price reduction has been made possible due to the launch of generic versions of empagliflozin by drugmakers Mankind, Alkem, and Glenmark.

Mankind Pharma, in a statement, announced that its version of Empagliflozin will now be sold at Rs 5.49 per tablet for the 10 mg variant and Rs 9.90 per tablet for the 25 mg variant. Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma, emphasized that the company is ensuring that cost is no longer a barrier to access.

Alkem has launched the drug under the brand name Empanorm at nearly 80% less than the cost of innovator products. The company has also introduced an anti-counterfeit security band on the pack of Empanorm, along with comprehensive patient education information in Hindi and English, and QR codes that provide prescribing information and additional patient education information on diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease in 11 languages.

Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has also introduced a generic drug of Empagliflozin under the brand name Glempa, along with its fixed-dose combinations Glempa-L and Glempa-M. Alok Malik, President and Head of India Formulations Business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, stated that the launch of the Glempa range provides a comprehensive and affordable solution that empowers healthcare professionals and patients to manage type 2 diabetes with established cardiovascular disease more effectively.

India, known as the diabetes capital of the world, has over 10 crore people diagnosed with the lifestyle disease, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study in 2023. The reduction in the cost of anti-diabetes medicines is a crucial step in tackling the disease burden.

Empagliflozin works by blocking the SGLT-2 protein in the kidneys, which is responsible for reabsorbing glucose back into the bloodstream. This helps the kidneys to excrete more glucose in the urine, thus lowering blood sugar levels. These medicines are designed to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes while also reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems.

The Managing Director of Mankind Pharma also informed that they are manufacturing this drug in their own plant. He stated that they manufacture over 75% of products in their own plants, which is a plus side. The best part is that they are using API raw material which is DMF grade. The same molecule, the API when exported, is being used. This ensures that they are offering the best quality which is like the originator, but at 90% of the price.

India has also launched its first-ever diabetes biobank in Chennai, a major step toward understanding and tackling one of the country's most pressing health concerns. This groundbreaking initiative is a collaboration between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF). The biobank is set to become a key resource for researchers and healthcare professionals, enabling deeper insights into diabetes.

Adopting healthy lifestyle changes is the most effective way to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Recommendations for prevention include maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active with at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily, following a balanced diet low in added sugars and saturated fats, and avoiding tobacco use. Through proactive lifestyle management, individuals can reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes and its related complications.

The Government of India, under the NP-NCD, provides technical and financial assistance to states and UTs through the National Health Mission (NHM). Support is allocated based on state and UT proposals with a focus on prevention and management of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. 743 District NCD Clinics and 6,237 Community Health Center NCD Clinics have been established across India to ensure local-level care and accessible services.