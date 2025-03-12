A fresh case of alleged harassment by ICICI Bank has surfaced in Bengaluru, where a client has accused the bank of strong-arm tactics over an internal goof-up. According to sources, who chose to remain anonymous due to the severity of the case, the dispute escalated to the point where bank executives, sent to the client's office, took an intimidating stance, leading the company to consider calling the police.

The situation unfolded when the client confronted ICICI Bank over an issue believed to be the bank's fault. Instead of resolving the matter, the bank allegedly asked the client to take their business elsewhere. The company, prepared to alert the authorities, refrained only after the executives claimed they were acting under pressure from higher-ups and not on their own accord.

This incident raises serious concerns about ICICI Bank's approach to customer grievances.

More details on the case are expected to emerge soon. ICICI Bank has yet to respond to these allegations.