Bank officer among two held from Delhi for facilitating cyber criminals

A team from the cyber cell of the Gurugram Police has arrested two accused including a bank official for allegedly providing bank accounts to cybercriminals, an official said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cybercrime), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Sharma and Aditya Chaturvedi, both residents of Delhi.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East in November 2024, that he was duped of Rs 4.97 crore in the name of investing in the stock market. During the probe, the police arrested the suspects from different parts of Delhi for the alleged involvement in the crime on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Aditya Chaturvedi had been working as a business development manager at IndusInd Bank located in Gujranwala Town-2 in Delhi since 2023. "The bank account used in the fraud was opened by Aditya Chaturvedi and sold to Avinash for Rs 25,000 to commit fraud. Chaturvedi took Rs 10,000 to open a savings account and Rs 50,000 for a current account," Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Senior police officers of the Gurugram claimed that the police are closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds.

"The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, reducing electricity bills, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextortion through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime), said.

"We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details to strangers stalking them online," he added.

So far, the Gurugram Police have arrested 27 bank officials from different banks who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud, ACP Diwan said.

(With inputs from IANS)