Global audience measurement firm Nielsen has expanded its Indian operations with the opening of new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This strategic move acknowledges India's emergence as a key media market, driven by digital innovation, changing consumer habits, and the increasing significance of data-driven decision-making.The new offices are strategically located in Goregaon in Mumbai and Whitefield in Bengaluru, and are part of Nielsen's broader vision to strengthen its presence in the region, drive business growth, and enhance operations.

The Mumbai office spans 1,50,000 square feet, while the Bengaluru office covers 1,36,000 square feet. Each office can accommodate 1,500 employees, offering a workspace that supports teamwork, enabling employees to share ideas, experiment, and drive innovation. The decision to establish new offices in India stems from the country's immense business opportunities and access to a highly skilled talent pool, according to Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen.

Rao further added, India is a critical market for Nielsen, playing a pivotal role in our global growth and innovation strategy. As we continue to expand our presence, we are not only investing in new offices but also deepening our collaborations across the industry. By forging strong partnerships, we aim to drive innovation, enhance data-driven insights, and deliver greater value to businesses navigating an increasingly dynamic media market.

Nielsen's commitment to India extends beyond just growth. The company is dedicated to fostering a vibrant ecosystem where talent, technology, and strategic alliances come together to shape the future of measurement and analytics. As part of this commitment, Nielsen recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government at the World Economic Forum 2025. The agreement marks an investment of Rs 450 crore into the state's IT and ITeS sector, creating 1,100 new jobs, particularly in technical roles such as AI Experts, Data Scientists, Data Analysts, and other specialized technology positions.