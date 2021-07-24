India on Saturday recorded 39,097 cases of Covid and 546 deaths, with a cumulative 4,08,977 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,20,016 deaths so far, said the Ministry of Health.

According to the government, a total of 35,087 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,05,03,166 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 45 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 42,78,82,261 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India, including 42,67,799 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,45,70,811 as on July 23, including 16,31,266 samples tested on Friday.

Karnataka reports 1,705 cases

With the pandemic's second wave curve flattening, 1,705 new Covid cases were registered, while 30 patients succumbed to the infection during the day in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

"About 1,705 patients tested positive on Thursday, taking the state's Covid tally to 28,91,699, including 24,127 active cases, while 28,31,226 recovered, with 2,243 patients discharged in the day," said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 400 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 12,24,044, including 8,364 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,99,859, with 781 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

After Bengaluru, 295 new cases were detected on Thursday in Dakshina Kannada, 157 in Mysuru and 131 in Udupi districts across the state. The infection claimed 30 lives, including 3 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,323 and the city's toll to 15,820 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,25,426 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,771 were through rapid antigen detection and 94,655 through RT-PCR method. Positivity rate dipped to 1.35 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.75 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 2,29,679 people, including 1,04,727 above 45 years, 1,16,105 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,84,85,162 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.