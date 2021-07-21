A humorous incident occurred at Lufthansa's customer service desk by a traveller flying from Frankfurt airport to London.

Deepti Tamhane posted on social media about being mistaken for wrong photo as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image is shown in it during document verification for the vaccination certificate.

Instead of the vaccinee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo appears on the Indian government's vaccination certificate, they initially thought that it was incorrect. When they were told whose image was on the verification, the desk person burst into laugh and shared the truth with others.

As many countries grow more welcoming to travellers, new immunisation guidelines are being implemented. During the coronavirus pandemic, European Union countries devised a system of tourist vaccination certificates.

In India, The Co-Win app provides users with a digital vaccination certificate, which was created to promote India's Covid vaccine campaign comes with an English text next to Modi's photo that reads, "Together, India shall conquer COVID-19."

The entire vaccination programme is currently under the control of the central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India into the world's largest vaccination campaign, but his participation in the first round and appearance on the certificate have created a slew of controversy.

According to Indian Express reports, the Punjab government has deleted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face from immunisation certificates given to people aged 18 to 45. The Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have already replaced the Prime Minister's portrait with their own.