The global coronavirus caseload has topped 235.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.80 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.31 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 235,382,458, 4,808,399 and 6,316,827,977, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 43,852,204 and 703,278, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,834,702 cases.

India logs 18,346 fresh cases

India on Tuesday reported 18,346 Covid cases in the last 24 hours - the lowest tally in 209 days, while there were another 263 deaths, taking the death toll to 4,49,260, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 29,639 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,31,50,886. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.93 per cent - the highest since March 2020, the Ministry data said.

The active caseload is presently 2,52,902, which is the lowest in 201 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.75 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

While the weekly positivity rate at 1.66 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 102 days now, the daily positivity rate is 1.61 per cent, having remained below 3 per cent for last 36 days and below 5 per cent for 119 consecutive days now.

According to the Health Ministry data, the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded, and the last 24 hours saw a total of 11,41,642 tests being conducted, taking the total to 57,53,94,042.

With the administration of 72,51,419 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, vaccination coverage crossed the 91 crore mark, as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday. India has thus administered more than 70 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Africa's Covid-19 cases near 8.34 mn

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,339,857 as of Monday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 212,322, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 7,681,075 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Other countries:

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,478,546), the UK (7,972,122), Russia (7,500,000), Turkey (7,267,047), France (7,121,507), Iran (5,638,735), Argentina (5,260,719), Spain (4,965,399), Colombia (4,963,243), Italy (4,683,646), Germany (4,265,001), Indonesia (4,220,206) and Mexico (3,681,960), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (598,152), India (448,997), Mexico (278,803), Russia (207,056), Peru (199,485), Indonesia (142,261), the UK (137,371), Italy (131,068), Iran (121,347), Colombia (126,425), France (117,657) and Argentina (115,283).

(With updates from IANS)