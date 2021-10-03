Albert Einstein is widely acknowledged as the greatest theoretical physicist ever lived on earth. And now, a bizarre revelation by the physicist's assistant, made in 1993 has been made public, and it has shed light on the possible alien existence on earth. According to Dr. Shirley Wright, Einstein had flown to the United States to observe the dead bodies of aliens and a crashed UFO, upon request from the American government in July 1947.

Did Einstein know about alien existence on earth?

According to Wright, Einstein was flown to the United States by a team of secret agents, soon after the Roswell crash. In the tape, Wright also reveals that she felt an obligation to history to reveal the truth.

Wright claims that several military personals and eminent scientists were also present at the military base where Einstein paid a visit to suggest his thoughts about UFOs and aliens.

"It was disc-shaped, sort of concave. Its size stood up to one of fourth of the hangar floor. The craft appeared damaged on one side. The body of the ship was what I could call a rather reflective material but when you got up close to it, it was rather dull. Einstein was not disturbed at all by seeing the actual evidence. I didn't record in my notes his initial comments but he said something to the effect that he was not surprised that they came to Earth and that it gave him hope that we could learn more about the universe. Contact, he said, should be a benefit for both of our worlds," said Wright, Daily Star reports.

Aliens with big heads and dark eyes

Wright also shared her experience of seeing aliens. According to Wright, all the five aliens looked exactly similar, and they had big heads and dark eyes.

"They were about five feet tall, without hair, with big heads and enormous dark eyes, and their skin was gray with a slight greenish tinge, but for the most part their bodies were not exposed, being dressed in tight-fitting suits. But I heard they had no navels or genitalia," added Wright.

Wright and Einstein were asked to keep these details confidential, and it was due to this reason that the duo did not talk about it to the general public. The Albert Einstein Foundation also said that they have no records of the physicist's whereabouts on this date.