Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien existence on earth could be real. To substantiate this theory, these conspiracy theorists often put forward examples of unidentified flying objects (UFO) sightings that have happened in various parts of the world. A few months back, Pentagon also released its UFO report, and it too hinted that UFO existence on earth is real, but the report did not talk anything about aliens.

And now, in an exclusive interaction with Daily Star, pilots have claimed to have witnessed hundreds of UFOs. These pilots also made it clear that reporting these sightings could cost their jobs.

Airline bosses hostile to extraterrestrial claims

One pilot told Daily Star that airline bosses are very hostile to ET claims, and added that his colleague was told to get counseling after ­reporting a UFO.

"When someone says UFO everyone thinks they are referring to aliens but that is not always the case, especially with the surge in drone activity. Most pilots will use phrases like unidentified traffic or aerial phenomena. No one wants to say UFO. If you say UFO people think you are either drunk, on drugs, or nuts," said a pilot.

Pilots in dilemma whether to report UFO sightings

The fear of these UFO witnesses later emerged on an online forum for pilots.

"Many airline pilots, self-included, and military pilots have had encounters at altitude with UFOs over many decades and before the internet. Encounters are reported internally and amongst colleagues and seldom reach the media," said another pilot.

Another pilot revealed that he witnessed a UFO around 30 years ago when he was traveling from Singapore to Brisbane.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. According to Eshed, world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with aliens, and he also assured the presence of a galactic federation where humans and members of different alien species are members.