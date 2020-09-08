As China and India engage in talks of de-escalation, no fruitful results have yet been achieved. The situation meanwhile, along LAC and in Ladakh remains tense. In a new instance on Monday, the PLA claimed that Indian troops had fired rounds.

However, in a statement the Indian Army has denied such claims and has said that it was the PLA that has been 'violating' agreements.

Indian Army's statement on the situation in Ladakh

The Indian army's statement on Tuesday said, "India, while is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate."

The Western Theatre Command Colonel Zhang Shuili had said on Monday, "We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again."

However, the Indian Army has said, "At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing."

Indian Amry has stated, "It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress. In the instant case on 07 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner."

Further adding, "The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience."

The situation between India and China despite talks of de-escalation has remained tense and unpredictable.