After the Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in an almost five-week standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh, three Indian Army jawans, including an Army colonel, were killed during a violent face-off with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at one of the stand-off points Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh region.

Full statement from the Indian Army on Ladakh stand-off:

During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation. Army amended the initial statement and said "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. The Indian Army also clarified that there was no firing in the scuffle. Only stones were used to attack soldiers. Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley

Top developments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to also participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers via video conference today at 3 pm.

Singh also reviewed the current operational situation in Eastern Ladakh, consequent to yesterday's violent faceoff on the LAC, along with the CDS and the three Service Chiefs. The External Affairs Minister was also present during the meeting.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane cancelled a scheduled visit to Pathankot after Indian-China faceoff.

Defence Minister held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

On Monday, June 15 Brigade Commander and company level talks happened in Eastern Ladakh between India and China. The talks are happening near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

On June 13, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had assured that the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and the process of disengagement has started.

The Army chief last week stated that both sides (India and China) are disengaging in a phased manner. "We have started from the north, the area of the Galwan River, where a lot of disengagement has happened. It has been fruitful dialogue we had and it will continue and by and by the situation will improve as we go on," he had said.

(Statement to be updated further)