Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated that in order to resolve the Ladakh standoff, India and China are talking to each other at military and diplomatic levels. This is the first time that a senior minister from the Central Government has come forward with inputs on the standoff with China at four points along the Line of Actual Control.

Rajnath Singh was talking to a Hindi news channel about the matter. He stated that both countries had made it clear that they wanted to resolve the problem. While talking about the situation in the two countries, he clearly stated that India and China do not need any mediation from the United States of America. He added that the two countries already had a mechanism to resolve problems and it had been set in motion.

When Trump offered to mediate India-China tensions

It should be added that US President Donald Trump told reporters this week that he was "ready, willing and able to mediate" between India and China to help resolve tension at the border. The offer was however rejected by foreign ministries of the two countries.

The Defence Minister had a conversation with US counterpart Mark Esper and had conveyed that India and China already had a mechanism of resolving any issue between the two countries by dialogues at both military and diplomatic level. He stated that the dialogue between the two countries is already on.

He assured that India's dignity will not be hurt. He said, "India's policy has been very clear that we should have good relations with all neighbours. This has been a long-standing effort. But sometimes, circumstances arise with China that things like this happen."

Recalling Doklam faceoff

While referring to the Doklam faceoff, Rajnath Singh stated that the situation was rather very tense during that time but India did not step back and the matter was resolved in due course of time.

A large number of troops were moved to Ladakh sector's Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso area by China to badger the Indian side to halt border construction projects, including a 60-metre concrete bridge being built near Daulat Beg Oldie. India as a reply moved an equal number of troops to the area.

The minister clearly stated that India was capable to defend its dignity.