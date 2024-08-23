India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation on this occasion, commemorating the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed on the Moon's South Pole in 2023, a first in space exploration.

In a post on X.com, PM Modi expressed his pride in the nation's accomplishments in the space sector. He said, Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation's achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's commitment to bolstering the space sector. He stated, Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, a marvel of engineering, consisted of a propulsion module weighing 2,148 kg, a lander named Vikram weighing 1,723.89 kg, and a rover named Pragyan weighing 26 kg. The spacecraft embarked on a journey of approximately 3.84 lakh km, which lasted over 40 days, before successfully landing near the South Pole of the Moon on August 23.

This achievement propelled India into an elite group of nations, making it the fourth country after the erstwhile USSR (now Russia), the US, and China to execute a soft landing on the Moon. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is a testament to the prowess of India's space scientists and the country's technological advancements.

The first National Space Day was celebrated across the country, with various departments, ministries, educational institutions, science organizations, NGOs, and the public participating in the festivities. The theme for the inaugural National Space Day was Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga.

On this occasion, ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somnath stated that the day was not only about commemorating the success of Chandrayaan-3 but also about outlining future space initiatives during the Amritkal era. India's ambitious space goals don't stop at Chandrayaan-3. The country plans to send an Indian astronaut to space by the second half of 2025 and aims to land the first Indian on the Moon by 2040. Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight mission, which was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, is also expected to take flight next year. Furthermore, India is planning to send robot flights, where a female robot named Vayumitra will be sent to space in 2025.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was a complex operation divided into three phases – the earth-centric phase, the Lunar Transfer Phase, and the Moon Centric Phase. The mission's success was a testament to the impeccable record of the 'Bahubali' rocket, which has achieved seven consecutive successful missions. The lander, Vikram, underwent a significant change compared to its predecessor in the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The Chandrayaan-3 lander was equipped with four motors instead of five, a modification made based on the lessons learned from the previous mission.

Day served as a testament to the hard work and dedication of India's space scientists and the government's commitment to advancing the country's space sector. As India continues to reach for the stars, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the country's next big leap in space exploration.