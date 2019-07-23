Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov stated that India is planning to buy rocket engines from Russia to expand its national space programme. Borisov visited New Delhi on Monday, July 22.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed bilateral collaborations in key sectors including trade, energy and space with Borisov at a meeting held on Monday. The upcoming Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok in Russia, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also discussed.

On Monday, India successfully launched its second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2'. The 43.4 metre tall, 640-tonne rocket, termed 'Bahubali', carried the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The ambitious mission's attempt to make a controlled landing on the moon's surface will help India achieve global space power status. Only the US, Russia and China have been able to make the feat till now.