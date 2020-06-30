In a major step to preserve India's sovereignty, the Ministry of Information and Technology on Monday announced that it will ban some of the most popular Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner, Helo, and more. The move comes at a time when Indians are already riding high on the anti-China sentiment, and the government's move is seen as a step in the right direction.

As a result of this ban placed on 59 Chinese apps, millions of users are left without their favorite app - be it productive tasks or mere consumption of entertainment and even making money. If you feel your everyday tasks are going to be impacted by this ban, there's no reason to be afraid as several other viable options can fill the void.

Best alternatives to China apps

Here's a list of some popular China apps and their best alternatives to help Indians to continue using the services without being hampered.

China apps Alternative mobile apps Shareit, Xender JioSwitch, ShareAll, FilesGo CamScanner Notebloc, DocScanner, Microsoft Lens TikTok, Helo, Likee Roposo, Mitron, Chingari Zoom Say Namaste, Teams, Google Meet UC Browser Jio Browser, Chrome ClubFactory Flipkart, TataClip, Amazon U-Dictionary English Hindi Dictionary Parallel Space App Cloner, Dual Apps VivaVideo Photo Video King Master Beauty Plus LightX Photo Editor WeChat WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram DU Recorder AZ Screen Recorder Mi Video Call Google Meet, Skype, WhatsApp

These Chinese apps and their alternatives are going to help many users in India. There are other social media apps that are banned in India, but there are just as many alternatives such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more. Clearly, the void left by the Chinese apps is going to be filled just as easily.