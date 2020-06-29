TikTok, the popular short-video platform with more than 119 million active users, was among 59 Chinese apps banned by the government of India citing privacy and security concerns. The move comes amidst rising tensions between the two countries, which turned violent along the LAC in the past weeks. All this while India is battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the Ladakh standoff claimed at least 20 Indian soldiers' life, a strong anti-China sentiment had been riding among Indians. Before people started boycotting Chinese products and services, many China-origin companies joined India in its battle against COVID-19. TikTok was one of them and it had donated Rs 30 crore to the PM Cares relief fund to help fight the deadly disease.

Besides the donation, TikTok also donated medical equipment and supply worth Rs 100 crore in order to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Little did the popular China app knew that in a matter of weeks, it will be banned citing national security concerns and breach of users' privacy. The latest ban order issued by the MietY and CERT-IN agencies is "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the official statement read.