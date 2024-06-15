India is prominent and among the most important countries in the world, as well as a huge democracy, said former Italian Sherpa for G8 and G20 and Ambassador Giampiero Massolo, who is attending the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Italy.

He also added that everybody counts on India as a stabilising factor as it has a key position in the global south.

Massolo further mentioned that India is pledging towards a multipolar world due to its vital position in the global south.

"You don't want to substitute other orders, India-centric orders, to other orders in the international community. You want countries to cooperate together and we think that this is the right approach and we highly value what you are doing on the international stage," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in southern Italy's Apulia region to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach Session on Friday. During the day-long visit, he will also hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said the agenda of the visit includes participation in the outreach session and, on the sidelines, several bilateral meetings with world leaders are also lined up.

With inputs from IANS