India's aviation sector is experiencing robust growth under PM Modi's leadership, with a record surge in air traffic. The number of airports in the country has more than doubled in the last decade, improving air connectivity.

The Digi Yatra initiative has been widely accepted, with over 35 lakh users downloading the app.The government's vision for the future of aviation includes making air travel accessible and affordable for every Indian.

India's aviation sector is witnessing a significant transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country, recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, has experienced robust growth, shaping the future of the aviation industry for the next 25 years.

On November 19, airlines in India flew 4,56,910 domestic passengers, marking the highest single-day air traffic since the pandemic hit. This was a remarkable 7.4 per cent surge above pre-COVID averages, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation data. This surge in air traffic is a testament to the resilience of the aviation sector and the government's effective management during the pandemic.

The PM Modi-led government's focus on the aviation sector has led to a considerable increase in the number of airports in the country. Over the last decade, the number of airports in the country has increased to 157 from 74.

This expansion of airport infrastructure is a significant step towards enhancing air connectivity, especially to Tier 2 and 3 cities, and making air travel more accessible to the common man. The government's efforts to boost air connectivity are not limited to the expansion of airports.

More than 91 lakh passengers availed the facility of Digi Yatra, a digital initiative that aims to provide a seamless and paperless travel experience for air passengers. Over 35 lakh users have downloaded the Digi Yatra app, indicating the widespread acceptance of this initiative.

The government is now looking at calibrating regulations for major and small airports, aimed at further boosting air connectivity. Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu announced a 100-day action plan to drive immediate progress in India's aviation sector.

This plan aligns with PM Modi's vision for transforming the sector over the next 25 years. The government's commitment to making air travel more accessible and convenient is also reflected in its vision of 'Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz tak' (from wearing sandals to flying on airplanes).

This vision signifies the government's commitment to making air travel accessible and affordable for every Indian, bridging the gap between different socio-economic classes. The aviation sector's growth under PM Modi's leadership has not only boosted air connectivity but also created employment opportunities.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, stated that the ministry has significantly enhanced facilities across various sectors, boosting employment and rapidly increasing the number of airports. The government's efforts to boost the aviation sector have also been recognized by industry experts.

Under PM Modi's leadership, India's aviation sector is set for a significant transformation. The government's focus on expanding airport infrastructure, enhancing air connectivity, and making air travel more accessible and affordable is expected to shape the future of the aviation industry for the next 25 years. The robust growth of the aviation sector is a testament to the government's effective policies and commitment to making air travel a common mode of transportation for every Indian. The future of India's aviation sector looks promising, with the potential to reach new heights in the coming years.