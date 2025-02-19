India aims to triple its textile exports to Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030

India's textile exports have reached Rs 3 lakh crore and the goal is to triple this to Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030 by strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding global reach, the government has said.

India is the sixth-largest exporter of textiles globally, contributing 8.21 per cent to the country's total exports in 2023-24.

The sector holds a 4.5 per cent share in global trade, with the United States and European Union accounting for 47 per cent of India's textile and apparel exports, according to the Ministry of Textiles.

The recently concluded 'Bharat Tex 2025' in the national capital served as a platform to accelerate the government's "Farm to Fibre, Fabric, Fashion, and Foreign Markets" vision. The event demonstrated India's leadership in the textile sector and its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.

Organised from February 14 -17, the event spanned 2.2 million square feet and featured over 5,000 exhibitors, providing a comprehensive showcase of India's textile ecosystem.

More than 1,20,000 trade visitors, from 120+ countries including global CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders, attended the event, according to the ministry.

"From an employment perspective, the textile industry provides direct employment to over 45 million people and supports the livelihoods of over 100 million individuals indirectly, including a large proportion of women and rural workers," said the government.

The government's focus on increasing textile manufacturing, modernising infrastructure, fostering innovation, and upgrading technology has strengthened India's position as a global textile hub.

India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of fabrics, catering to both domestic and international markets.

The sector is characterised by a mix of large-scale industrial manufacturing and small-scale artisanal production, reflecting a vibrant tapestry of innovation and tradition.

Major fabric hubs in the country include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and West Bengal, each known for its unique textile specialties.

The apparel and fashion industry is a major economic driver, contributing significantly to GDP and employment.

(With inputs from IANS)