After the successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, Elon Musk-run Tesla has ramped up hiring in India, a market where it is slated to enter anytime soon.

The hiring by Tesla in India comes as Musk met PM Modi in Washington, DC, last week and discussed various issues, including space, mobility, technology and innovation.

On its LinkedIn page, the electric car-maker has posted hiring alerts for at least 13 roles — mostly in Mumbai and Delhi.

The jobs include business operation analyst, service technician and various advisory roles, including customer engagement manager and order operations specialist, as per its LinkedIn advertisements.

The hiring comes at a time when India has now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent.

Musk has toyed with the idea of developing a more affordable version of Tesla for the India market but there has not been much movement on it yet.

After meeting PM Modi, Musk said it was an "honour to meet" him.

"It was a delight to meet Elon Musk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects," PM Modi earlier posted on X. "We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance".

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called on PM Modi at the Blair House in Washington, DC.

"PM Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance," according to a statement from the MEA.

During the meeting, the PM also presented books to Elon Musk's three children. He gifted them The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. He later also shared photos that show the children reading the books.

Meanwhile, Musk also presented PM Modi with a gift. It is speculated to be a heat shield tile that flew on SpaceX's Starship flight test 5 which took place in October last year. The object was engraved with the words: "Starship flight test 5, October 12, 2024."

(With inputs from IANS)