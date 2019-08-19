The ruling Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government on Sunday presented its progress report as part of its one-year celebration of assuming office.

While Prime Minister Imran Khan faced challenging economic and service sector issues due to the losses suffered by national institutions, he worked hard to drive the country out of the crisis, said government officials.

"When we assumed power last year, the national treasury was almost empty, and we did not even have money to run daily affairs of the country. In that critical time friendly countries came to our rescue and saved us from falling defaulter," said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq.

Emphasis on establishing good international relations as well as tackling domestic issues such as health, education and housing sector to alleviate poverty were hailed as achievements.

The Special Assistant also mentioned the government's upcoming initiative to introduce 114 small and large scale plans, which will lead the poor class to self-dependency.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting also congratulated the government. "Economic challenges in the first year were tougher than our expectations, but the PTI government has set a pace for development and each coming year will better than the previous year for the government," she said.

The Prime Minister's assistant on media said that government representatives from all ministries will undergo an "accountability process" next week. The process will include direct questioning by the media and independent organisations regarding progress made by government departments.

Pakistan's cash-crunched economy has received aid from the US, China, Saudi Arabia as well as multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

In June, Qatar offered an investment of $3 billion in trade, tourism, business events and exchange of financial intelligence to Pakistan, making the total investments by Doha stand at an estimated $9 billion.

A few days ago, the United States slashed $440 million from promised financial aid to Pakistan under the Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) 2010. The recent cut back follows last year's reduction of $1.3 billion after US Defence Secretary James Mattis and other senior officials cited inaction by the Pakistani government in tackling terror.

US President Donald Trump had complained that Islamabad "has given us nothing but lies & deceit" and "give safe haven" to militants. Pakistan denied the accusations.