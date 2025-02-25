The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai for the next three days, with no significant relief in sight.

The IMD reported that temperatures are currently six to seven degrees above normal, with Mumbai recording 38.5 degrees Celcius in February --the highest for the month in five years. The city is experiencing hot and sultry weather, with afternoon temperatures soaring past 36 degrees, making conditions increasingly uncomfortable.

According to private weather agency Skymet, Mumbai will remain humid and hot for the rest of the month, with multiple factors contributing to the muggy conditions. The delayed onset of the sea breeze, prolonged exposure to land winds, and rising mercury levels will continue to add to the discomfort.

The financial capital has been witnessing soaring temperatures for over a week. The Santacruz observatory has consistently recorded temperatures above 36 degrees, with a high of 36.7 degrees on February 14 -- the warmest in two months.

Prior to that, Mumbai recorded 37.3 degrees on December 4, 2024. On Monday, Santacruz registered a high of 36.3 degrees, around 4.5 degrees above normal, according to Skymet.

Meteorologists attribute the scorching conditions to a combination of factors. An anticyclone over the northern and eastern Arabian Sea, coupled with another over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, is pushing warm air towards Mumbai.

Additionally, a north-south trough extending across Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa is altering wind patterns. As a result, the city is experiencing hot land winds from the east and southeast, instead of the usual cooling sea breeze.

The delayed onset of the sea breeze is playing a crucial role in Mumbai's rising temperatures. Typically, the sea breeze sets in around noon, helping regulate daytime temperatures.

However, even an hour's delay can push temperatures up by 2-3 degrees. Over the past few days, hot northeasterly winds have dominated afternoon conditions, making them unbearably warm.

Meteorologists predict that Mumbai will continue to experience temperatures around or above 36 degrees on Tuesday, with high humidity adding to the discomfort. The heatwave conditions are expected to persist for at least another week, keeping Mumbaikars sweating through the final days of February.

