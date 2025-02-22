Congratulations are in order for actor Aadar Jain as he tied the knot with Alekha Advani in Mumbai on February 21, 2025.

The couple exchanged vows at a traditional Hindu wedding. the wedding was attended by their close friends and family.

Aadar and Alekha make first public appearance post-wedding

Soon after their wedding, they stepped out to greet the media, marking their first public appearance as husband and wife. The newlyweds posed for the paparazzi, radiating love and happiness. Alekha looked ethereal in a red velvet lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery, with her dupatta elegantly pinned over her head. Aadar complemented her in a regal bandhgala sherwani. In a heartwarming moment, Aadar kissed Alekha on her forehead, making her blush as the paparazzi cheered.

Who wore what at the wedding

The wedding was graced by Bollywood's elite, with the Kapoor clan in full attendance. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Gauri Khan (accompanied by her mother), Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, and Karisma Kapoor were all present to celebrate the couple's special day.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked like royalty as they posed lovingly for the cameras. Alia dazzled in a baby pink sequined saree paired with a bralette-style blouse, while Ranbir looked dapper in a turquoise-green bandhgala.

Suhana Khan exuded elegance in an ivory fish-cut lehenga, paired with a bralette-style blouse and a matching dupatta draped over her arm. Agastya Nanda kept it classic in an all-ivory traditional outfit.

Legendary actress Rekha stunned in a saree, completing her signature look with a gajra. Gauri Khan also embraced the ivory theme, exuding grace in a traditional outfit. Tina Ambani made heads turn in a striking red saree, while Anil Kapoor looked effortlessly suave in a black suit. Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor added to the glamour in their traditional ensembles.

About Aadar Jain

Aadar is the younger son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, and the grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He has an elder brother, actor Armaan Jain. Aadar made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band. Before acting, he worked as an assistant director in his cousin Ranbir Kapoor's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was last seen in Hello Charlie in 2021.