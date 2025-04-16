Ibrahim Ali Khan has broken his silence on Nadaaniyan's failure. He also took accountability for sending a raging text to a Pakistani critic. Months after being trolled for his performance in his debut release—Nadaaniyan—Ibrahim has accepted the criticisms. Khan, who made his OTT debut with Khushi Kapoor, also promised to be more composed towards criticisms in the future.

Ibrahim on threatening Pak critic

Ibrahim Ali Khan had grabbed headlines when a Pakistani critic shared a screenshot of the actor threatening him over his comments on the film. Now, Ibrahim has said that he shouldn't have reacted the way he did but also added that the "nose comment" felt "below-the-belt." Saif Ali Khan's son added that he is new to public scrutiny and learning to adapt to it.

"I know I shouldn't have reacted, but I'm also new to public scrutiny. When he made that personal comment about my body, it felt like a below-the-belt remark. But going forward, I'll be more composed. I shouldn't have reacted. It won't happen again," he told Filmfare.

On his performance

Further delving into his OTT debut's failure, the Pataudi lad added that he was happy with what it was. Amrita Singh's son also added that he is confident he can work on it in future projects.

"Social media is a hateful world right now. They tried to twist it a lot. Sure, as a lead actor, I have to bring in loads more than what I did. I know I can bring it, and I am confident that I will bring it in my future projects. But I'm happy with what it was," he added.

Sharmila's take on Nadaaniyan

Recently, Sharmila Tagore also shared her two cents on Nadaaniyan and Ibrahim's performance. The veteran actress called it a "bad film" but added that Ibrahim looked handsome.

"Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn't really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good," she told a magazine.