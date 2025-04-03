Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Nadaaniyan' might not have worked at the box office, but the trolling is far from over. Ever since the release of their film on Netflix, Khushi and Ibrahim have been at the receiving end of a lot of hate, trolling and negativity. The film was Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan's, OTT debut.

Dia Mirza comes out in support

Even though the two have maintained their silence, trolls are not ready to let go. From their acting skills to their looks, everything has been dissected and ridiculed. After Hansal Mehta and Jugal Hansraj, now even Dia Mirza has come out to defend the two against the trolling. Dia has said that putting young actors through such negativity might take a toll on their mental health.

"I have never been in favour of personal attacks and find them extremely disrespectful. Everyone is free to have an opinion, but it shouldn't be expressed at the cost of somebody's mental health. I've been concerned, especially for the younger actors, about the harshness of what's being said," Dia told Bombay Times.

"I feel there's a culture of 'eat the privileged', which is harsh because people have their own struggles to deal with," she further added.

Jugal Hansraj defended the duo

Earlier, Jugal Hansraj, who played Ibrahim's father in the film, also spoke about how they should be allowed to grow and get better. He had lashed out at trolls making personal comments on appearances and get messy.

"Now, unfortunately, young actors - not just these two, but many others - are under intense spotlight... Personal attacks are not cool. If you have something constructive to say, please say it. That kind of feedback helps actors learn and improve. But personal attacks about appearance get murky and messy. I'm obviously not in favour of that kind of critics," the Mohabbatein actor had said in an interview.