Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan has failed to strike a chord with the audience. The Netflix original had become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his Bollywood debut with the film. However, the buzz fizzled out as soon as people watched the film.

The starcast

Nadaaniyan has majorly received negative reviews from critics and OTT audience. Ibrahim's big debut has not managed to tick all the right boxes. The film also has Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. Not just that, it also has social media influencers like - Orry and Apoorva Mukhija.

The scathing review

Amid all this, Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan has also agreed with a social media post calling the film 'mindless' and 'unoriginal'. Influencer Freddy Birdy reviewed the film in his own way and has ripped it apart with his sarcastic and brutal review.

"Two things immediately disqualify me from writing a review for Nadaaniyan. One, I am not in my twenties. And two, I have a brain. Having got that little detail out of the way, I liked the fact that we are slowly steering back to the mindless romantic comedy, full emphasis on being mindless," he wrote.

"The beautiful part of Nadaaniyan is that it stays completely away from anything remotely original... I liked Ibrahim Ali Khan because you get two actors in one: the visuals of Saif Ali Khan and the voice of Sanjay Dutt...Finally, I applaud Netflix. Why do stunning work like Sacred Games, Jamtara, Darlings and Delhi Crime when you can give the viewer stuff like Nadaaniyan... Watch it at your own risk," he concluded.

Hrithik's mother agrees

Now, in the comments section, Pinkie Roshan has expressed her agreement with the whole review. "Totally go with this hilarious review," she wrote. But added, "Though I loved Ibrahim Ali Khan."