The wait is over! Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, is all set to make his debut in Nadaaniyan, backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor and is directed by Shauna Gautam. Nadaaniyan is set to stream from March 7, exclusively on Netflix.

About the Plot

Set in a prestigious law college—reminiscent of the top-tier, Riverdale High-inspired fairylands often seen in Johar's productions—Nadaaniyan follows the romance between Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan). Pia, a wealthy young woman, is searching for love, while Arjun, from a humble background, is focused on working hard, becoming the debate team captain (he certainly has the looks for it), and securing a promising career.

A deal is struck—Pia pays Arjun to be her fake boyfriend. However, as fate would have it, the two end up falling for each other.

The film's trailer and songs have already been released, but netizens don't seem too excited. Many have criticized Ibrahim and Khushi's acting skills, stating that they lack chemistry.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, features tracks like "Ishq Mein" and "Galatfehmi," which have been released ahead of the film's premiere.

Who else is in Nadaaniyan?

Apart from Ibrahim and Khushi, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Rebel Kid (aka Apoorva), and Jugal Hansraj.

Nadaaniyan premieres on March 7, exclusively on Netflix.