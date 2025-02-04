All eyes are on Ibrahim Ali Khan as he is set to make his debut, alongside Khushi Kapoor, in the Netflix film titled Nadaaniyan, which is backed by Karan Johar. The first song of the Khushi-Ibrahim duo from Nadaaniyan, "Ishq Mein," was unveiled at an event by Netflix in Mumbai.

The duo, Ibrahim and Khushi, perform at the event

Sony Music India, the film's music label, posted the song on social media, writing, "Hum phassne wale hain, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, but only on Netflix. #IshqMein song out now!"

The song features Ibrahim and Khushi lip-syncing a romantic duet for each other. Picturized at a beautiful location, the on-screen couple lovingly gazes at one another. Dressed in casuals, Khushi and Ibrahim soak in the innocence of first love.

As soon as the song was released, netizens slammed the makers, not just for casting two-star kids, but also for their awful, cold chemistry and lack of facial expressions.

A section of netizens went even further and pointed out that their noses were being highlighted more than anything.

One fan commented, "The way Ibrahim is giving peak romcom Saifu."

Another joked, "Lol... at one point, it looked like he was trying to strangle her."

Criticizing Khushi, a user commented, "Khushi looks so awkward here."

Another added, "I'm getting secondhand embarrassment watching both of them."

The next one mentioned, "What in the high school talent show is this?"

The fifth user, Their body is stiff. There is no ease in their movement. I don't see any chemistry."

Another joked, "Looks like AI-generated Saif romancing a random person."

About Ibrahim's debut film

In an official statement, Dharmatic Entertainment, which is bankrolling the project, said, "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we are celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim."

They added, "It is a story of connection, chaos, and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can't wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with Nadaaniyan."

Nadaaniyan will be streaming soon on Netflix.