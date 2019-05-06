Ilayathalapathy Vijay is one of the most valuable superstars down South and has millions of fans in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, veteran Mollywood actor Siddique believes that Vijay is not a super actor, and what he has only is his superstardom.

Siddique made these controversial remarks in a recent interview, and during the talk, the actor revealed that Mollywood is such an industry where all the superstars are super actors.

"All film industries depend on Superstars. Superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal are necessary to make movies like 'Madhura Raja' and 'Lucifer'. The entire industry depends on actors like them. Character actors like us are surviving in the industry just because of these superstars. Mollywood is quite lucky to have superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal who are actually impeccable actors. Other industries like Kollywood could not boast about this fact. Vijay may be a superstar, but, he is not a super actor. However, I believe Kamal Haasan is a good actor and superstar," said Siddique during the interview.

The comments from Siddique has apparently irked the fans of Vijay, and one man from the industry who recently came forward against the actor's comment is 'Left Right Left' star Hareesh Peradi.

In a recent Facebook post, Hareesh Peradi had said that Ilayathalapathy Vijay is both a superstar and a super actor. He also added that unlike other superstars, Vijay is a humble and good human being. Hareesh Peradi also made it clear that he is telling these things out of his personal experiences with actor Vijay.

It should be noted that Hareesh Peradi has played a crucial role in Vijay's 'Mersal', and his role received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Hareesh Peradi is now awaiting the release of 'Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' directed by national award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan. Superstar Mohanlal is playing the title character in this flick. The shooting of this movie is already completed, and the makers are now busy with the post production works.