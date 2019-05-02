Vijay, who is known for taking his own time for approving films, seems to have come across a few interesting scripts. In the process, the Tamil actor is rumoured to have given nods to a few films. It means the actor will be working non-stop for the next 15-18 months.

The Thuppakki actor gets regularly approached by many directors, that include leading filmmakers, but Vijay approves the scripts based on the merits of the story. As a result, young filmmakers, without much experience, too get an opportunity to direct him. Yet sometimes Thalapathy trusts the directors on their past work.

Coming to the latest development, after wrapping up Sarkar, Vijay met many filmmakers and has now approved three stories, say rumour mills. The first film to go on floors, after completing his sports drama with Atlee Kumar, is Mohan Raja-directorial flick.

Vijay himself is funding the project for the action thriller. He is expected to team up with ace filmmaker Shankar, whose Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan has been put on back burner. There are also possibilities of collaborating with Vamsi Paidipally for the Tamil remake of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi.

Vijay's Latest Film

Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of his latest film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. He plays the role of a footballer in the flick, which has Nayanthara playing the female lead.