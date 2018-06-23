The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018 started on June 22 in Bangkok with the IIFA Rocks 2018 event.

IIFA Rocks 2018 is dedicated to Bollywood's ace musicians and was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan this time. The line-up of performers included singer-composer Pritam who has created a few new melodies with Thai musicians and their instruments for the musical event. Apart from him, singers Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sree Ram and others also mesmerized the audience with their ear soothing voices.

The musical night began with the Bollywood celebrities arriving at the location and walking the green carpet. Lets look at who looked the best and who didn't!

1. Kriti Sanon – The actress walked the green carpet in her shimmery fitted light gold gown with overlapping ends from below to give a mermaid look. With one-shoulder off, Kriti chose to keep her hair simple and open. She looked stunning but a little too much for the musical event.

2. Varun Dhawan- The actor looked really handsome in black long blazer with a white shirt and black pants. Varun looked really good in his attire.

3. Shraddha Kapoor- The actress looked beautiful in a starry navy blue off shoulder dress. She wore a sheer top over the dress which looks quite uneccessary. The dress without the sheer top was perfect attire chosen for a musical event.

4. Lulia Vantur- The Romanian singer chose to wear a white embroidered gown which looked a bit like something someone would choose to wear at a wedding.

5. Bobby Deol- The actor looked really smart in a dark blazer with a black shirt and black pants. With a clean shave and hair in place Bobby looked neat for the event.

6. Karan Johar- The producer-director chose to wear a shocking pink blazer with a white shirt, black pants and white bow tie. Karan always seems to go for a funky attire and it works for him just fine!

7. Arjun Kapoor- The actor wore a long white shirt with black pants and gave out a bit of a desi but classy vibe.

8. Urvashi Rautela- The actress wore a golden gown grabbing all the attention at the event. Urvashi looked really beautiful but a little too loud the event.

9. Mouni Roy- The TV actress looked really sexy in a tight fitted gown that looked very formal and classy as well.

Here are all the pictures of the stars in their attires for the IIFA evening: