International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018 kickstarted on June 22 with a bang. The city of Bangkok, which is hosting the mega event celebrating Indian cinema, is studded with Bollywood stars.

While Friday witnessed a melodious show of IIFA Rocks 2018, the main show-stopper event will be held on Sunday, June 24.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with behind-the-scenes photos and videos of stars from the tinsel town, who are all set to add flamboyance to IIFA 2018. Some of the stars have already reached Bangkok, and some others are expected to arrive on the day of the main event.

Stars who will be seen setting the stage on fire with their performances have been sharing a sneak peak of their rehearsals with fans on social media. While some of the popular stars will not be able to turn up for this year's IIFA, there are many others who will be present to up the glamour quotient.

Here are the Bollywood celebs who are likely to be seen at IIFA 2018, either performing or attending:

Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor

Karan Johar

Arjun Kapoor

Kriti Sanon

Anil Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan

Ayushmann Khurrana

Riteish Deshmukh

Mouni Roy

Diana Penty

Lulia Vantur

Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra

Dia Mirza

Ranveer Singh

Bobby Deol

Rekha

Alia Bhatt

Shahid Kapoor

Nushrat Bharucha

Check some of the pictures and videos of stars gearing up for IIFA 2018 bonanza: