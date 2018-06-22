Indian TV actress Mouni Roy is in Bangkok to attend the IIFA 2018 awards. The actress has made an appearance on the green carpet for the first time.

The actress wore a Tanieya Khanuja fitted dress with Aldo footwear. Mouni looks classy in the dress.

International Indian Film Academy Awards is organised every year to honour the work of Indian cinema. Bollywood stars walk the red carpet in glitzy glamourous attires. The hosts, the dance performances, and the awards create a lot of controversies as well as fun entertainment. This year too, IIFA is taking place in Bangkok and the B-town celebs are prepping hard.

The first event is the IIFA Rock 2018, dedicated to Bollywood's musicians will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. The line-up of performers includes singer-composer Pritam who has created a few new melodies with Thai musicians and their instruments for the musical event. Apart from him, singers Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sree Ram and others will enthral the audience with their ear soothing voices.

The main event will take place on 23 June where the main award function will take place. This year, Bollywood celebrities will be arriving at the Siam Niramit Theatre, Thailand. The event will be held from June 22 to June 24.

To enhance the IIFA 2018 experience, Twitter has launched a special emoji for fans to celebrate the awards and be a part of the conversation. Viewers can simply Tweet using #IIFA2018 to use the emoji. The special emoji appears next to the hashtag in the Tweet and is designed based on the iconic IIFA award.

Check out Mouni's hot look here: