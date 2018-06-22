IIFA 2018 kicks off today, June 22, in Thailand with the musical evening hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Several stars like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Sanon have already reached the IIFA destination. While we are yet to see them put on their best outfits, it looks like Urvashi Rautela is already giving the leading ladies at the event some tough competition.

The Hate Story 4 star, who reached a day before is making heads turn with her beautiful black gown. The actress shared a video of herself from the event donning the outfit. Urvashi is wearing a gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil. She is walking the ramp for the designer duo on the first day of the IIFA 2018 celebrations.

The gorgeous dress fits perfectly on Love Dose star's slender body and helps her flaunt her curves. She sports a matching choker and has chosen to let her hair down. Urvashi has coloured her lips with a plum colour shade and opted to enhance her eyes with a dark eyeshadow.

Her stunning ensemble comes a day after she stunned in a royal purple jumpsuit. Making her way to the IIFA celebrations, Urvashi donned a full sleeve, plunging neckline suit and looked like a diva. She paired it with chic sunglasses to match the ensemble and let her hair fall down her shoulder.

Apart from the fashion show, IIFA will host a musical event tonight. The performers of the night include singer-composer Pritam, singers Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sree Ram and others. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha will also take the stage with her special performance.