The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is back with the 19th edition and is being held at Bangkok, Thailand. The three-day extravaganza award show kick started on June 22 and will end on June 24, but viewers will get to see the award show only in July.

IIFA Awards' green carpet will take place on June 24 with celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others. Karan and Riteish Deshmukh will host the award show on June 24 evening.

Where to watch IIFA Awards 2018 online

The award show will also see performances of celebrities like Ranbir, Hrithik and Rekha, but don't get disappointed if you are not able to watch the award show live on Sunday evening. The show will be aired online on Voot and on Colors channel.

This is the fourth year in a row Colors has bagged the rights to telecast IIFA Awards. The award organisers have also collaborated with the Viacom 18's digital platform VOOT to air it online and get all the behind-the-scenes actions of the award show.

Talking about IIFA and Colors collaboration, Viacom COO Raj Nayak said, "We are delighted to enter the fourth consecutive year of partnership with IIFA. Together, we have taken the magic of IIFA to the global audience year on year. In this edition, with the partnership extending to Viacom18's digital platform, VOOT, we are certain that we will open new vistas and challenge all boundaries."

"As Indian cinema continues to set new benchmarks, IIFA and COLORS will go on to celebrate the power of a story well told and bring to the television viewers world-class content that will brighten their lives. Viewers can look forward to the IIFA experience in their homes this July," he added.