Veteran actress Rekha is all set to perform live on stage after 20 long years at IIFA 2018. Although many B-Town celebrities will be present at the event to witness the ever-gorgeous actress' dance moves, rumoured former lover Amitabh Bachchan will probably miss the much-awaited sight.

Although Amitabh and Rekha are no longer in talking terms, their rumoured love story back in the 80s is something that still interests many. The organisers of IIFA 2018 have managed to get Rekha on board this time to perform on stage, but Big B is less likely to attend the event.

Amitabh and IIFA had parted ways long back when the latter reportedly did something that had made the megastar upset. The veteran star had made put out his discontent in public with a tweet back in 2011. "We are not coming to IIFA... IIFA said our services are not required!! It's not me ... it's the organisers of IIFA that do not want me in Toronto... Sri Lanka was the same," Amitabh, who remained brand ambassador of IIFA for a long time, had tweeted.

This tweet from Amitabh had shocked everyone, including the event organisers, who had later stated that they had put down the concept of brand ambassador but the actor is an "inseparable" part of the award show.

Nonetheless, since then the superstar never turned up for IIFA. There is hardly any reason for Amitabh to make IIFA 2018 any exception.

Meanwhile, Amitabh and Rekha's rumoured past affair is still fresh in many people's minds. Their apparent romance was hidden from no one, including Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan. While Big B has always been tight-lipped about the controversy, Rekha never shied away from expressing her liking for the actor.

In an old interview, Rekha had even said that she was given two rings by Amitabh, which she had removed after the latter had refused to work with her anymore after the release of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. According to Rekha, it was Jaya who had banned her husband from working with Rekha ever again after she got to know about their relationship.