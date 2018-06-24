It is that time of the year when Bollywood stars ditch the red carpet for the green, it is time for IIFA Awards. The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is into its 19th edition and this year, the award show is being hosted by Bangkok, Thailand. From Shraddha Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, the IIFA guest list features a young crowd. Catch all the live updates here.

The three-day celebrations began on June 22 with IIFA Rocks and it has reached its grand finale with the main award function kicking off on June 24. The green carpet was rolled out a while back. While many stars wowed fans with their impeccable style statements, there were a few who failed to impress.

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the best dressed stars this evening. She graced the green carpet wearing a glamorous off-shoulder metallic colour gown. She looked like she just stepped out of a Disney movie on to the carpet.

Shraddha Kapoor deserves a place in the best dress star of IIFA 2018 courtesy her pale and dark mixed pink gown. The ensemble by Reem Acra featured a long train that Shraddha took some time to get a hang off.

The actress posed with her Half Girlfriend co-star Arjun Kapoor who looked dapper in a black tuxedo. He sported a bow-tie and wore a colourful scarf to stand out from the crowd. However, no one looked as jhakaas as Anil Kapoor. The actor, who recently completed 36 years in the industry, looked handsome in a black suit and tie at the event.

Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety hunk Kartik Aaryan rocked the black as well. The hot star drove fans crazy when he stepped out sporting a stylist suit. His IIFA Rocks co-host Ayushmann Khurrana turned heads with his white ensemble. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela flaunted her slender figure in an Archana Kochhar gown that weighs about 80 kilos.

Diya Mirza reminded everyone why she deserved to be Miss Asia Pacific 2000 with her stunning embellished blue gown at the award show. The beautiful dress featured a thigh-high slit which let the actress her long legs.

While these handful stars pleased the eyes, there were several who failed to impress tonight. Dangal star Zaira Wasim wore an ill-fitted gown that hid her beautiful features. Bobby Deol, who is making a comeback to the award show after almost a decade, seems to have found himself confused to decide whether he should go for a floral print, ethnic or wear a classy outfit. So he mixed all three and failed to make a memorable comeback.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai seems to be stuck in the 90s as he wore a velvet, badly fit blazer over a blue shirt and matched it with a pair of black pants. Konkana Sensharma has worn some beautiful collection of ethnic outfits but her green outfit from IIFA 2018 is not one of them.

Like Bobby, Divya Khosla also appeared to have been caught in a tug of war between traditional and contemporary style. So she mixed both and sported a weird gangra/gown that features a sheer sleeve.

Nushrat Bharucha and Radhika Apte's badly done hairstyles stole the attention from their gorgeous outfits.