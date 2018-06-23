The International Indian Film Academy 2018 has begun and this time, its happening in Bangkok. The first event was IIFA Rocks which was a musical event dedicated to Bollywood's ace musicians and was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan this time. The line-up of performers included singer-composer Pritam who has created a few new melodies with Thai musicians and their instruments for the musical event. Apart from him, singers Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sree Ram and others also mesmerized the audience with their ear soothing voices.

The stars of Bollywood are flooding their social media handles with lots of photos and videos that give us a glimpse of behind the scenes of the event.

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and many other celebrities shared crazy videos of themselves.

In one of the videos, Karan Johar can be seen trying to make Varun Dhawan dance to the Veere Di Wedding song Tarefaan and in another video, the stars can be seen doing a crazy dance with flashlights.

The stars have also been sharing videos of them prepping up for their performances. The stars who will perform for the main event are Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Iulia Vantur.

Yesteryear actress Rekha will also perform on stage after 20 years. "Coming back to IIFA and performing on the grandest stage of all in the beautiful city of Bangkok feels ethereally wonderful. IIFA 2018 is going to be an unforgettable, magical and once-in-a-lifetime experience for Indian Cinema fans worldwide," Rekha told DNA.

Check out all the videos shared by the stars: