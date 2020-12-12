Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rubina Dilaik is riding high and how! The Shakti actress has not only emerged as one of the potential winners of the season but has also been making quite some noise on social media. Twitter stands divided between those who love the actress and those who can't stand her shenanigans inside the house. Amid all this, Sudesh Berry seems to have been irked by Rubina's memory.

What happened?

It so happened that during a verbal argument with Rubina Dilaik, Kavita called her filled with "superiority complex" and also accused her of not getting along with her co-stars. She further instigated Dilaik to name her co-stars from her serial. Rubina, in a fit-of-rage fumbled while taking veteran actor Sudesh Berry's name.

Sudesh Berry reacts

While Rubina received immense backlash from all sections over this, many empathised with the actress. There were many who reasoned that Rubina fumbled because she had lost her cool. Now, Sudesh Berry has also reacted to the whole episode. Talking to Times Now, Sudesh Berry said that he didn't feel bad but felt weird when he came to know of that. He revealed that Rubina always used to tell him that he was the 'real star' and people remember him while they (Rubina) are newcomers so don't have many fans. He added that even on the sets, Rubina had announced several times that Sudesh Berry was the real actor and they were just two serial olds with limited fan base.

Reacting further to it, Berry said, "Plus you are a young, bikini-clad girl, naturally young boys apko hi dekhenge, mujhe thodi dekhenge. Agar ek young beautiful girl bikini mein khadi ho jaye, photographs de toh ladke toh unko hi dekhenge na, unho hi likes milelenge, mujhe thodi milenge. Mere paas real fans hain jo mere kaam ko pasand karte hain, Sudesh Berry ko. Kaam ko pasand karte hain, marne ke baad jo yaad rahega. (Plus you are a young, bikini-clad girl, naturally young boys would see you and not me. If a young, beautiful girl wears a bikini and stands, poses for photographs, then boys would obviously look at her. She only will get likes not me. I have real fans who watch my work and love my work, they love Sudesh Berry. My work will be remembered even after I die).

Whether Rubina will sort out the differences with Mr Berry after coming out of the house, remains to be seen.