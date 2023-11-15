Former Miss Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her impactable beauty, acting prowess and being is still one of the most bankable actors we have in the industry be it Cannes or Paris Fashion Week, the diva often steals the show on the ramp with panache by her elegant walk.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed headlines not for her films or personal matter but it so happened that World Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq made an inappropriate comment that sparked outrage on social media and among fellow cricketers.

Here's what happened

Razzaq during a press conference was addressing the media about the Pakistan cricket team's performance and coaching strategies. Razzaq mentioned Aishwarya Rai in a metaphor that was widely perceived as disrespectful.

Razzaq said, "When I was playing, I was aware of my captain Younis Khan's good intentions. That gave me confidence...and I was able to perform well for Pakistani cricket."

Referring to PCB, he said: "We don't really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions."

"…if you wish to marry Aishwarya Rai and expect a kid with morals, it can never happen.."



But Sadak Chap #AbdulRazzaq ko kon batayega he can't even qualify to be #AishwaryaRai 's toilet cleaner.



— Sann (@san_x_m) November 14, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar said, "No woman should be disrespected like this."

Shahid Afridi, who was present at the event and initially seen clapping, later clarified that he did not hear Razzaq's comment at the time and expressed his intention to ask Razzaq to apologize publicly.

#AbdulRazzaq :

"Don't expect a kid with morals,

if you wish to marry Aishwarya Rai"

& other Pakistani players cheering for this statement



You promised can't even qualify to even stand like bhikari infront of their house — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 14, 2023

Abdul Razzaq aplogoises

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has issued a public apology following his controversial remarks about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realize I said very bad words. I apologize to everyone, please forgive me. #AishwaryaRai #AbdulRazzaq — Abdul Razzaq (@AbdulRazzaq_PAK) November 14, 2023

After the incident, Razzaq appeared on Samaa TV to address the situation. He stated, "Yesterday, we were talking about cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai's name. I apologise to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment."