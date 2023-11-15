Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved, admired and gorgeous-looking actors we have in the industry. Bebo has ruled Bollywood for over two decades and is still one of the most bankable celebs we have in B-town. Known for her unabashed, unapologetic nature, the actor garners a huge fan following. Not only does she inspire fans, but celebs like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey are also huge fans of Bebo.

Bebo sizzles and shines on the cover of Dirty magazine

Recently, the actor was featured on Dirty Magazine's latest digital edition and the pictures were shared on the magazine's Instagram handle.

Kareena had donned three different looks on the digital cover. She looked sexy, and sensuous in red hot in one of the digital covers.

In the first cover, Kareena is seen lying down on a couch looking breathtakingly beautiful and how! Not only does she exude radiance, but her sensuality is at its peak.

The cover picture shows Kareena in a Manish Malhotra sequined gown. Her look is completed with shimmery makeup. The caption reads, "No one can get enough of Bebo. Pop culture builds itself around her. She's the people's favourite, you're forever obsessed."

However, netizens have a different story to tell. The actor was slammed brutally for trying hard to make a comeback. Most of them were unhappy with her make-up and told that she looked old now.

Sexy in black!

The second cover shows a closeup of Bebo wearing a silver headscarf with fringes. In one of the pictures, Kareena went a little bolder than we imagined, she opted for a see-through black dress leaving fans very little to imagine.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "She has gotten quite old .. her face looks clearly old in pictures now...her lower jaws have grown much bigger !!"

Another mentioned, "so freaking hot look at those thighs that body.... Boner appetite... Is it a see thru nude dress..."

Kareena on marriage with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor opens up about marriage and parenthood in a candid interview.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married over a decade ago. He was earlier married to Amrita Singh. Kareena opened up about marriage and parenthood in a new cover interview with The Dirty Magazine.

She said, "You get married now because you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise, you can just live together. We [Saif Ali Khan and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children..."

On parenthood

Kareena said, "We treat them (the kids) as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient, you know... I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I'm responsible for my own mental health first."

Work front

Kareena recently made her debut on web world in Jaane Jaan which is streaming on Netflix. The actor is also garnering rave reviews for The Buckingham Murders. The actor will be gracing the Koffee With Karan couch with Alia Bhatt. The episode will be streaming this Thursday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kareena now has The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. It is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.