The festival of lights is here and people across the globe are celebrating Diwali by decorating their houses with flowers, lanterns and divyas. Bollywood celebs have been hosting Diwali bashes in the city and celebrities are busy attending the festivities dressed in their traditional best.

On Saturday night, there were three parties hosted in the city. One was Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash, another one was the T-series bash and the third one was Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash. B-town stars were spotted attending the T-series bash and Shilpa Shetty's bash. While Khan and Kapoor's Diwali bash was an intimate affair as it was only restricted to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's family members.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash at their Mumbai residence

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, many were spotted by the paparazzi outside. Several inside pictures from the party have been shared by Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra. Neetu Kapoor also shared inside pictures from the bash.

Kareena had shared a few glimpses of her look along with Saif Ali Khan for the party. Kareena looked regal in a beautiful red saree and diamond earrings. Saif wore a stylish black kurta with a white dhoti for the evening.

Neetu took to her Instagram Stories and shared a family pic along with her picture with Alia Bhatt wishing her Instagram family Diwali.

For the evening, Alia wore a stunning bright red lehenga with a sequined dupatta spread on the arm. Neetu opted for a pink salwar kurta for the occasion.

Ranbir wore a black kurta and paired it with a white pyjama.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan twin in black tradtaional oufits. The father-son duo exuded royalty as they posed for a picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

Manish Malhotra shared a few inside pictures as he posed with Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a bright purple golden embossed traditional wear and looked radiant as ever.

Saba Ali Khan shared an Instagram carousel of pictures that features Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.