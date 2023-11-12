On the occasion of Choti Diwali on Saturday, there were three parties hosted in the city. And celebs were seen making time each Diwali party and being part of the festivities. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a splendid celebration at her residence on the eve of the festival. The star-studded celebration was joined by Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saab Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among many others.

Alia and Ranbir exude radiance as they serve newlywed vibes at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the first Diwali party looking no less than a newlywed couple.

Alia Bhatt looked regal in a red lehenga with a sequined dupatta spread on the arm. She wore golden earrings but otherwise kept the look minimal. She also carried a matching potli bag. She wore a low-cut red blouse and dupatta. She looked like a newlywed bride.

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black kurta pyjama with a matching jacket. Neetu Kapoor was also spotted in a pink salwar kurta.

Netizens react

Though Alia looked radiant and regal in red. Netizens were unimpressed with her sartorial choices. And slammed her for wearing a gaudy outfit on Diwali.

A user wrote, "She is looking like a bride.."

Another mentioned, " Looks like she had to wipe her lipstick again..."

The third one mentioned, "Alia looking like a newly wedded bride in that red lehenga and the glow on her face♥️ It looks like their reception look..."

The fourth one averred, "Newly married couple vibe..."

The next one mentioned, "Karol Bagh lehenga.."

Neetu poses with Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Alia Bhatt striking a pose with her at the Kareena Kapoor bash.

Neetu took to her Instagram Stories to share the picture. In the picture, Alia was seen sitting beside Neetu and smiling for the camera.

Work front

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh. The actor won the prestigious National Film Award for her impeccable acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandaana. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1, 2023.