Despite the lack of scientific evidence, a majority of people on earth strongly believe that there is a supreme creator of this universe, which they call God. And now, a near-death experience (NDE) survivor has claimed to have decoded the identity of God.

Encountering God during the near-death experience

The mindblowing revelation has been made by an NDE survivor named Darrell. In the testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, Darell shared his afterlife moments after facing a cardiac arrest.

Like other near-death experience survivors, Darrell also claimed to have seen a bright light, which he called "a beautiful shimmering light." Interestingly, he asserted that the blue light was actually the manifestation of the holy spirit. He also assured that God who manifests everything is a person.

"The blue light communicated with me a profound and powerful sense of love. I quickly ascertained that I was in the presence of the creator of the universe and in the presence of the holy spirit. Initially, I thought it might be God himself, but then realized that God is a person not a blue, shimmering light," wrote Darrell on the NDERF website.

Darrell added that he felt a state of euphoria during these moments, and he made it clear that he understood everything about the universe.

What happens when you die?

The near-death experience testimonial shared by Darrell has now made several people believe that life after death could be real. According to afterlife believers, human life is not confined to the physical body, and the soul of a person will reach a different realm after taking the last breath.

However, medical experts assure that there is no afterlife. According to medical experts, human life will end when the brain stops functioning. Medical experts claim that the human brain will face a shortage in oxygen supply during life-threatening events. During this time, the brain will adopt a survival trick which is actually resulting in these visual hallucinations.