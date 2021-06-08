The phenomenon of death has been perplexing humans for ages. Even though medical experts assure death as the end of human life, spiritualists strongly argue that a human soul will reach a different realm after death. Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable afterlife theory, a near-death experience testimonial shared by a woman named Robin has now gone viral on online spaces.

Robin's stunning near-death experience

In the testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, Robin claimed to have seen beings from another dimension while being on the verge of death. Robin astonishingly revealed that these beings were living a happy life with utmost peace in this unknown realm.

"I felt that this space was infused with infinitely deep, profound love. I was amazed that so many Beings were living in harmony and blissful community; while carrying on with what they thought of as normal life even though there were no physical structures. I was accompanied by a larger Being and I seemed to be a young child-like Being," wrote Robin on the NDERF website.

Robin added that the large being communicated with her telepathically. Even though she tried to join the light beings, she was gently restrained by the large being.

"The larger Being communicated that it was, 'Not your time. It is time to go back now.' I turned to the Being and said, 'Oh, OK.' And we went somewhere else somehow. Then I was in a dark corridor going toward a small light at the end of the corridor," Robin recollected her NDE.

Will humans reboot in different spacetime after death?

A few months back, Dr Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine had put forward a mind-blowing theory regarding life after death. According to Lanza, humans will reboot themselves in another spacetime after death. Lanza suggested that consciousness in humans exists through energy, and it will be released once the physical entity of a human ceases.

Earlier, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia had also suggested that humans have a non-physical part. He also added that NDEs have transformed people's attitudes, values, beliefs, and behaviors.