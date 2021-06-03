Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) is a website dedicated to people who want to share near-death experience (NDE) testimonials. The website is loaded with several testimonials where people claim to have seen mystic beings while on the verge of death. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, most of the people who have shared their experiences on this website claim that life after death is real, as human life is not just confined to the physical world. And now, an NDE testimonial shared by a woman named Anne has gone viral on online spaces.

Anne's mindblowing near-death experience testimonial

In her testimonial shared on the NDERF website, Anne revealed that she reached the verge of death at the age of 17 due to passing out from septicemia. Anne's crucial encounter with death was literally mindblowing as she saw mystic beings during these moments.

"There were two angels who were there with me. I was first met by the male angel who was dressed like a lumberjack with black, converse, high-top sneakers. I was laughing over this because, I mean, nobody wears those. I was amazed that he would choose that fashion choice. I still laugh about that. The female angel had on a yellow dress with blue flowers. The dress had short sleeves and a collar that bent down the front and the buttons were pearls. She had a 1950s hairstyle and little, light-colored shoes. The female angel held a clothesline between us. I couldn't see or hear the third angel because I had no telepathic connection with it. The female angel was giving me a lot of information and the other angels were worried it was going to interfere with my free will, so she was stopped," wrote Anne on the NDERF website.

Anne's thoughts sped up during these dying moments

In the near-death experience testimonial, Anne made it clear that her thoughts were sped up during these dying moments. Anne also made it clear that she lost sensation of time, as everything seemed to happen at once.

"Everything seemed to be happening at once, or time stopped or lost all meaning. When the male angel who first greeted me said, 'Do you want to stay or do you want to go?' I felt like I had all the time in the world and I could take eons to make my decision. There was no pressure to decide and time didn't register in my mind," added Anne.

The testimonial shared by Anne has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real. However, medical experts have dismissed this afterlife theory stating that these visions are the result of the brain's survival trick to combat the oxygen shortage during life-threatening events.

However, there are some experts who strongly believe that there could be a non-physical part to human life. Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia claims that NDEs have transformed people's beliefs, values, and attitudes.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.