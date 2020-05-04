Bollywood industry has always been a fascinating world for people not only in India but in foreign countries too. Indian cinema tends to have a crazy effect on people, no matter which countryside they come from.

Bollywood celebrities have managed to impress not only people from our country but Hollywood stars too. And one of the biggest fans of our two legendary actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is Kim Kardashian.

Yes, the queen of reality TV in Hollywood, Kim Kardashian is very fond of both Salman and Shah Rukh. Moreover, the diva once expressed her desire to work with both the actors.

Kim Kardashian wanted to work with Salman and Shah Rukh

Actually, Kim was approached by some Bollywood producers for doing an item number in a Bollywood movie. But since the reality tv star was clueless about Indian cinema, she asked her good friend Sheeraz Hasan for help and so Hasan suggested two names to Kim that were Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. He even gave Kim a few of SRK's movies to watch!

Kim, in fact, tweeted this as she wrote, "Sheeraz just sent me some Bollywood movies starring Shahrukh Khan. Can't wait to watch them!!!"

Later on, Sheeraz Hasan, told a news tabloid, "Kim is very interested in doing a Bollywood film. Over the last 12 months, she's been approached by Bollywood producers who want her to do a dance number. We thought it was a great idea. She asked me for names she could debut with, and there can be no one besides Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan."

Kim Kardashian was also offered to appear in Bigg Boss!

After watching various of Shahrukh and Salman movies, she got very impressed and was keen on making her Bollywood debut with the latter. Kim was more impressed with Salman since he has a muscular body and because of his humanitarian works as well.

"She said, 'I want to work with both of them, but I'd like to work with Salman first,' revealed Hasan further, as per a report from Times of India.

Later on, media reports suggested that Hollywood diva was approached for Bigg Boss, but despite this, she is yet to collaborate with either of the two Khans of Bollywood.