Marvel Cinematic Universe's series 'The Avengers' has been their most-loved project in India, with their last offering of Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film of all-time. The movie was loved by audiences in India as well, particularly the young fans who are die-hard fans of the Avengers, which becomes clear by the mammoth Box Office figures of the Hollywood flick in our country.

With that said, have you ever wondered what it'd be like if Bollywood decided to have a crack at the Avengers, who would play what roles? Fret not, because we've come up with a list of celebs who would fill in the shoes of every character from Marvel's blockbuster project.

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man

Remember Tony Stark's epic reply to Captain America when asked who he is - Genius, Playboy, Billionaire, Philanthropist! We cannot imagine anyone better than Shah Rukh Khan, who has the perfect amount of suave to personify the brilliant and witty Tony Stark.

Salman Khan as Thor

We reckon Bollywood's Bhaijaan has all the necessary charm that Chris Hemsworth has personified in his portrayal of Thor. Salman's well-built physique and his cocky attitude make him the perfect pick to play Thor if the Avengers was made in Bollywood.

Rajkummar Rao as Bruce Banner

To play the character of geeky Bruce Banner, Rajkummar Rao would be our first candidate, as his acting in every role is top-notch. When it comes to playing the Hulk though, the CGI would transform Rao into the big angry green guy.

Hrithik Roshan as Hawkeye

Hrithik Roshan is arguably one of the best looking actors in Bollywood, so it makes complete sense for him to fill in the shoes of Jeremy Renner as the Hawkeye. Just imagine, Hrithik flexing his muscles while wreaking havoc on alien species with a bow and arrow!

Irrfan Khan as Dr Strange

Let's admit it, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stranger is like a pairing in heaven, but if the Avengers was made in Bollywood, we'd pick Irrfan Khan to play the mystical magician. Not to mention though that Irrfan has all the good looks required for this role, plus his sense of humour is badass!

Akshay Kumar as Captain America

There couldn't have been a more ideal candidate than Akshay Kumar for the righteous, symbol of justice, Captain America. A man who is well renowned for nailing all sorts of patriotic roles, Khiladi Kumar would make perfect sense playing America's very first superhero.

Deepika Padukone as Black Widow

Did you know that Deepika Padukone actually did express her interest in being a part of the ensemble cast of Marvel's Avengers? She also nailed her role in the Hollywood film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage', and would be adept in the hand combat for which the Black widow is renowned for.

Shraddha Kapoor as Scarlette Witch

Apart from the fact that Shraddha Kapoor would look lovely as a redhead, the actress is the ideal candidate to fill in the shoes of Scarlette Witch.

Milind Soman as Vision

A robust character of Vision would require someone who has the lean physique and a jawline that Milind Soman has.

Varun Dhawan as Starlord

The perfect amalgamation of witty and cool, Varun Dhawan would perfectly suit the character of Starlord to a T.

Ishaan Khatter as Spiderman

Ishaan Khatter with his lean physique and boy next door looks is the ideal candidate to play the role of spiderman.

Shahid Kapoor as Ant-Man

Who better than Shahid Kapoor to portray the character of Ant-man who is equal parts charming and funny.

Tiger Shroff as Black Panther

The all-action stunt hero Tiger Shroff would fit the billing of Black Panther who doesn't speak much but lets his fighting do all the talking!

Ranbir Kapoor as Loki

RK has all the ingredients looks-wise, and charm wise as well, to pull off the character of mischievous Loki, like a pro.

Sanjay Dutt as Thanos

Who else but the legendary Sanjay Dutt to play the character of might Thanos, and not to forget, Dutt has an illustrious history with characters in a negative role.