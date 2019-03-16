While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Avengers- End Game, Deepika Padukone wishes to see an Indian actor playing one of the superheroes in a Marvel movie.

While speaking at the unveiling of her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Deepika said that the world is now ready to see an Indian actor play one of the superheroes in Avengers or any Marvel movie. She also said that she is open to take up the challenge as well.

"It would be interesting. I mean I'd say Indian origin. So whether it's Marvel or whether it's Avengers, or you know, any of these iconic characters that we've seen in cinema, I think it would be very interesting. The world is ready for it, to see one of these superheroes, one that originates from India. I believe it will happen soon. I know it will," Hindustan Times quoted Deepika as saying when asked if she would want to join Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The dusky beauty recently featured on the cover of Vogue along with international stars like Scarlet Johansson and Doona Bae. While Scarlet is one of the highest paid Hollywood actresses in the world, Doona is a South Korean star. Interestingly, Scarlet plays one of the prime characters in Avengers-End Game.

Deepika had made her Hollywood debut with the movie XXX: Th Return of Xander Cage in 2017. The film featured Vin Diesel in lead role.

On the other side, Deepika has started working on her next Bollywood project, Chhapaak. To be directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the real story of an acid survivor.