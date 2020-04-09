Time and again, Hrithik Roshan has proven his mettle on screen with his acting skills and amazing transformation as he slipped into the skin of his character. From going de-glam in Super 30 to flaunting his chiselled physique in War, Hrithik impressed everyone. But achieving this feat was not a cakewalk for Bollywood's Greek God.

Sharing the journey of his amazing transformation with his fans, Hrithik shared how he had put in a lot of hard work to reach his fitness goals. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Hrithik asked people to keep going and stay motivated during the lockdown.

In the video, Hrithik called himself as Humpty Dumpty looking at his belly fat, injured leg and how he wasn't able to lift enough weight to sculpt his body. With the back injury becoming the hindrance the superstar had a long way to achieve his goal but the tenure to reach there was extremely short.

Hrithik asked people to give up the shame and hesitation unless you give your 100 per cent to your work. He revealed that he even asks his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan to give their best and it doesn't matter if you are the first one in your class or the last one. Your hard work and dedication towards your work is all that matters.

Starting the year with 'Super 30' a film that shed the light on the life of Anand Kumar, the actor received immense appreciation for his role. The film went on to become a huge success as not only was it appreciated by the audience but even the box office reflected magnificent numbers.

More so, the actor starred in the power-packed action film WAR and his character Kabir has become an instant hit where the fans are loving the enigmatic character. The film has become a record-breaker with its box office collections and the audience just cannot stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan's perfect body, his foot tapping dance moves and most importantly his tremendous performance as an actor. The actor shone once again as he not only took up the challenge to get in shape after Super 30 but excelled at it and that too within a time frame of just two months.

"To the Kabir in all of us.

Don't forget to thrive while you survive. Enjoy it all. The good, the bad. Juice everything out.

.

E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G," Hrithik captioned the video.

Take a look.